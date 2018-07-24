Krispy Kreme Celebrating Their Birthday With $1 Dozens
This Friday, July 27 Krispy Kreme will be celebrating their birthday with a special offer for all of us.
You'll be able to get a dozen Original Glazed for $1 with the purchase any dozen at regular price.
In addition to the deal, Krispy Kreme will also have a limited edition Glazed Confetti Doughnut from July 27 until August 2.
