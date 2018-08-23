Krispy Kreme Bringing Back Lemon Glazed For A Limited Time

Krispy Kreme has announced the return of the fan favorite Lemon Glazed Doughnut.

Fan voted on a new limited edition flavor last year and lemon glazed landed on top in the #VoteForGlaze contest. The doughnut came and went but was such a huge hit Krispy Kreme is bringing it back.

"The Lemon Glazed Doughnut embodies so much of what we love about summer – a season we’re just not quite ready to let go of," said Alison Holder, head of U.S. marketing for Krispy Kreme said in a statement. "Bringing back the perfect pairing of zesty fresh lemon and sweet Original Glaze is an awesome way to stretch summer out just a bit longer."

The Lemon Glazed Doughnut will be available for one week from Monday, August 27 through Sunday, September 2.