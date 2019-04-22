Krispy Kreme Announce The Return Of Lemon Glaze And The New Fruit-Inspired Collection

Krispy Kreme has announced the return of the Lemon Glazed Doughnut for a limited time.

The popular variation will be available at participating stores from Monday, April 22 through Sunday, April 28.

In addition to the return of the Lemon Glazed, Krispy Kreme also announced 3 new fruit-inspired doughnuts coming in May.

Pineapple Doughnut: This brightly decorated doughnut is bursting with pineapple filling so delicious you’ll think you’re in the tropics.

Key Lime Doughnut: A fresh take on summertime, this doughnut is filled with Key Lime Kreme to give you the tartness you crave, balanced with the sweetness of a Krispy Kreme doughnut.

Strawberry Doughnut: This doughnut is jam-packed with strawberry filling and decorated to resemble one of the summer's tastiest fruits.

These three doughnuts will be available from May 6 through June 6.

“Winter? No. Summer is coming. Come in and get an early taste today,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, in a statement.

Find your local participating store at krispykreme.com.