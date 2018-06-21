KFC Launches Pickle Fried Chicken

Pickles are currently one of the hottest trends in fast food (SEE Sonic's Pickle Slushies).

Not to be left out, KFC has joined the pickle bandwagon with the announcement of their new Pickle Fried Chicken.

The Pickle Fried Chicken, available for a limited time, is basically the Extra Crispy Chicken coated it in pickle sauce. The sauce is dill and vinegar with "onion and garlic notes, buttermilk and a white and black pepper blend".

Starting Monday, June 25th, you can grab the Pickle Fried Chicken as Crispy Colonel Sandwich, Extra Crispy Tenders, Chicken Littles, and Extra Crispy chicken.