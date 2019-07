It is officially the end of an era with Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors.

The allstar announced his free-agency decision tonight on his company owned sports business network, "The Boardroom."

Destination Brooklyn Nets.

The Warriors officially offered Durant a five-year, $221 million max deal when free-agency opened.