Keurig Launches Machine That Makes Cocktails

February 21, 2019
Bradford Hornsby
Drinkworks

(Drinkworks)

Categories: 
Food And Drink

Keurig has released the Drinkworks Kitchen which can make cocktails, brews, ciders and more at the touch of a button.

The machine can quick cool beverages, add carbonation, and provide "[f]lawless bartending, every time."

There are a wide variety of drink combinations are available.

The Classic Collection:

  • Classic Margarita
  • Cosmopolitan
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Daiquiri
  • Long Island Iced Tea
  • Mojito
  • Moscow Mule
  • Old Fashioned
  • Red Sangria
  • White Russian
  • White Wine
  • Peach Sangria and Lime
  • Vodka Soda.

The Drinkworks Paradise Collection:

  • Strawberry Margarita
  • Mai Tai
  • Margarita

Beer Collection:

  • Brews from Bass
  • German beer styles from Becks
  • Cider from Stella Cidre

To find out more or to purchase your own unit go to www.drinkworks.com.

Tags: 
Keurig
Drinkworks
cocktails