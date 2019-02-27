James Beard Awards Include Many Bay Area Semifinalists
February 27, 2019
The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalist for their annual prostigious Jame Beard Awards.
The list of semifinalist feature many prominent restaraunts and chefs from all around the Bay Area.
See the local nominees below.
Best New Restaurant
- Angler, San Francisco
- Nyum Bai, Oakland
Outstanding Baker
- Greg Mindel, Neighbor Bakehouse, San Francisco
- Avery Ruzicka, Manresa Bread, Los Gatos
Outstanding Bar Program
- Bar Agricole, San Francisco
Outstanding Chef
- David Kinch, Manresa, Los Gatos
- Christopher Kostow, The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena
- Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco
Outstanding Pastry Chef
- Juan Contreras, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
- Michelle Polzine, 20th Century Café, San Francisco
Outstanding Restaurant
- Nopa, San Francisco
- Quince, San Francisco
Outstanding Restaurateur
- Anthony Myint and Karen Leibowitz, San Francisco (Mission Chinese Food, The Perennial, Commonwealth)
Outstanding Service
- Saison, San Francisco
- Swan Oyster Depot, San Francisco
Outstanding Wine Program
- Benu, San Francisco
- Great China, Berkeley
Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer
- Cathy Corison, Corison Winery, St. Helena
- Steve Matthiasson, Matthiasson Wines, Napa
- Yoshihiro Sako, Den Sake Brewery, Oakland
- Lance Winters, St. George Spirits, Alameda
Rising Star Chef of the Year
- Alexander Hong, Sorrel, San Francisco
Best Chef: West
- Reem Assil, Reem’s California, Oakland
- Gabriela Cámara, Cala, San Francisco
- Matthew Kammerer, Harbor House Inn, Elk
- Brandon Rodgers and Ian Scaramuzza, In Situ, San Francisco
- Dominica Rice-Cisneros, Cosecha Café, Oakland
- Joshua Skenes, Saison, San Francisco
- James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland
- Karen Taylor, El Molino Central, Sonoma
- Pim Techamuanvivit, Kin Khao, San Francisco
See all the semifinalists for the James Beard Awards at www.jamesbeard.org/awards.