International Delight Launching Peeps-Flavored Creamer For Easter
January 9, 2019
International Delight is making your coffee more "marshmallow-y" this Spring.
"It’s sweet, marshmallow-y and yellow." Reads the product description, "Yep, yellow. Because it’s PEEPS® and we can."
No official launch date for the Peeps-flavored coffee creamer was released but it’s “coming soon to most major retailers.”
Look what's hatching this spring. New International Delight PEEPS® Flavored creamer. Add a little color to your cup! ------ #CreamerNation #PourYourPeeps #peepsonality @peepsbrand