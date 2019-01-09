International Delight Launching Peeps-Flavored Creamer For Easter

International Delight is making your coffee more "marshmallow-y" this Spring.

"It’s sweet, marshmallow-y and yellow." Reads the product description, "Yep, yellow. Because it’s PEEPS® and we can."

No official launch date for the Peeps-flavored coffee creamer was released but it’s “coming soon to most major retailers.”

Look what's hatching this spring. New International Delight PEEPS® Flavored creamer. Add a little color to your cup! ------ #CreamerNation #PourYourPeeps #peepsonality @peepsbrand

