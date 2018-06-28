Museum Of Ice Cream San Francisco Announces World's Largest Ice Cream Social

In celebration of National Ice Cream Day, the Museum of Ice Cream is throwing the World's largest ice cream social on Sunday, July 15th at all three of their locations.

In San Francisco, the celebration is will include live entertainment, interactive games, exclusive interactive experiences, and lots of ice cream. Ticket holders will have full access to the San Francisco Museum of Ice Cream at 1 Grant Avenue.

There will also be a pink and white dress code for the event.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, July 2 at 11 AM PST / 2 PM EST for $38 at museumoficecream.com.