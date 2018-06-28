Museum Of Ice Cream San Francisco Announces World's Largest Ice Cream Social
In celebration of National Ice Cream Day, the Museum of Ice Cream is throwing the World's largest ice cream social on Sunday, July 15th at all three of their locations.
In San Francisco, the celebration is will include live entertainment, interactive games, exclusive interactive experiences, and lots of ice cream. Ticket holders will have full access to the San Francisco Museum of Ice Cream at 1 Grant Avenue.
There will also be a pink and white dress code for the event.
Tickets go on sale on Monday, July 2 at 11 AM PST / 2 PM EST for $38 at museumoficecream.com.
TICKETS ON SALE JULY 2ND at 11AM PST / 2PM EST for MOIC’S ICE CREAM SOCIAL on July 15th! --✨-- LOS ANGELES, NYC & SAN FRANCISCO, we are coming to YOU on National Ice Cream Day! -- In honor of our favorite holiday, we are hosting the ultimate ice cream affair to celebrate the launch of the our debut ice cream line, available at @target -- stores nationwide on July 8th -- Get ready for LIVE MUSIC, a TOPPINGS BAR for the record books--, interactive ART installations -- and of course, TONS OF MOIC ICE CREAM PINTS! -- SCOOP YOU SOON! — --: $38 for all 3 locations ⠀⠀⠀⠀ --: Tickets on sale JULY 2ND⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ --: Available Ticket Date: JULY 15TH --: Multiple tastings of ice cream included with ticket #icecream #museumoficecream #nationalicecreamday #sanfrancisco #newyork #losangeles