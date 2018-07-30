Watch The "I Am Paul Walker" Documentary Trailer

The life and times of the late Paul Walker are being explored in a new documentary.

Walker, the beloved star of the Fast franchise films was killed in a car accident in 2013 at the age of 40.

The press release for the documentary describes the film as:

"The film provides an intimate journey through Walker’s childhood on the beaches of sunny California and his rise to action movie superstardom. The documentary also explores Walker’s prolific film career and showcases a side of Walker few knew – from his passion for the world’s oceans and marine life to helping rebuild Haiti after the devastating earthquake and subsequently establishing his disaster relief NGO, Reach Out Worldwide."

'I Am Paul Walker' premieres Saturday, August 11 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on the Paramount Network.