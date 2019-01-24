Heinz Is Giving Away Fancy Ketchup Caviar
Heinz is celebrating Valentine's Day in a very strange manner.
They are giving away 150 jars of limited edition ketchup called Ketchup Caviar.
There are no fish eggs involved just ketchup in a tiny ball.
If this seems like a great idea to you, Heinz will be releasing the 150 jars now through January 28.
America’s favorite ketchup presents America’s favorite caviar. Reply with #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps for the chance to get your hands on one of 150 jars this Valen-HEINZ day. No purchase necessary. Rules linked in bio. pic.twitter.com/aa8NNebVk1— Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) January 24, 2019