You Can See All The 'Harry Potter' Films In Theaters For One Week

Cinemark has announced Wizarding World XD Week featuring all nine Harry Potter films including Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them in theaters.

From August 31st to September 6th, over 100 Cinemark movie theaters will run the festival with a bargain price of $25.

Included in the festival pass is a free collectible keychain, a specially designed cup that is refillable for $3.50 (through 11/30), and a commemorative festival badge.

Can't attend all week? See each film for only $5.

Click here to find your theater and buy tickets/festival passes.

Here are some of the local participating theaters:

Century San Francisco Centre 9 and XD

Century 20 Daly City and XD

Century at Tanforan and XD

Walnut Creek 14 and XD

Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD

Century 25 Union Landing and XD

Redwood Downtown 20 and XD

Century at Pacific Commons and XD - Fremont

Century Napa Valley and XD

Century 20 Great Mall and XD

Century 25 Union Landing and XD

And to brush up your Potter movies:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix

Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them