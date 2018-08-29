Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announce 2018 Festival Line-Up

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass returns to Golden Gate Park this fall for another free weekend of music featuring over 80 acts.

The weekend of October 5 - 7 will be highlighted by over 80 acts including favorites like Alison Krauss, Los Lobos, Ani DiFranco, Emmylou Harris, Graham Nash, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, Ween, and many more.

Full Line-Up:

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Aki Kumar

Alison Krauss

Ana Tijoux

Andrea Gibson

Ani DiFranco

Bo & Lebo with Friends

Booker T. Jones Stax Revue

The Brothers Gibb

Buddy Miller’s Cavalcade of Stars featuring The Cave Singers

Tracy Nelson

Molly Tuttle

The War and Treaty

Buddy Miller

Courtney Marie Andrews

Dale Watson

Darlingside

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones

David Bromberg Quintet

David Luning

The Dead South

Deer Tick

Del McCoury Band

Don Was & Friends

Dry Branch Fire Squad

Eilen Jewell

Emmylou Harris & The Red Dirt Boys

Evolfo

The Family Crest

The Flatlanders

Four Year Bender

Glorietta

The Go To Hell Man Band

Gomez

Graham Nash

Gregory Alan Isakov

The Greyboy Allstars

Hip Spanic Allstars

Howlin Rain

Hurray For The Riff Raff

I’m With Her

JD McPherson

Jeff Tweedy

Jon Langford and the Sturdy Nelsons

Justin Townes Earle

Kacy & Clayton

Kevin & Dustin Welch

Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert

Langhorne Slim

Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands

The Letterboxers feat. SF Middle Schoolers

Live From Here with Chris Thile

Liz Brasher

The Lone Bellow

Los Lobos

Marco and the Polos

The Mastersons

Matador! Soul Sounds

Mavis Staples

Moonalice

Nancy & The Lambchops

Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock & Roll Revue with Los Straitjackets

Patty Griffin

Peter Rowan

Prairie Prince Presents “Tommy,”

Raise Your Voice

Robert Finley

Robyn Hitchcock: Electrospective

Rodney Crowell

Roky Erickson

Sammy Brue

Sera Cahoone

Songcatching Hazel feat. Eli West

Ismay & Paper Wings

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Steve Forbert

Tim Barry

Tim O’Brien

Trampled by Turtles

Vetiver

The Wailin’ Jennys

Ween

For more info head to Hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.