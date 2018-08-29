Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announce 2018 Festival Line-Up
August 29, 2018
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass returns to Golden Gate Park this fall for another free weekend of music featuring over 80 acts.
The weekend of October 5 - 7 will be highlighted by over 80 acts including favorites like Alison Krauss, Los Lobos, Ani DiFranco, Emmylou Harris, Graham Nash, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, Ween, and many more.
Full Line-Up:
- Aaron Lee Tasjan
- Aki Kumar
- Alison Krauss
- Ana Tijoux
- Andrea Gibson
- Ani DiFranco
- Bo & Lebo with Friends
- Booker T. Jones Stax Revue
- The Brothers Gibb
- Buddy Miller’s Cavalcade of Stars featuring The Cave Singers
- Tracy Nelson
- Molly Tuttle
- The War and Treaty
- Buddy Miller
- Courtney Marie Andrews
- Dale Watson
- Darlingside
- Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones
- David Bromberg Quintet
- David Luning
- The Dead South
- Deer Tick
- Del McCoury Band
- Don Was & Friends
- Dry Branch Fire Squad
- Eilen Jewell
- Emmylou Harris & The Red Dirt Boys
- Evolfo
- The Family Crest
- The Flatlanders
- Four Year Bender
- Glorietta
- The Go To Hell Man Band
- Gomez
- Graham Nash
- Gregory Alan Isakov
- The Greyboy Allstars
- Hip Spanic Allstars
- Howlin Rain
- Hurray For The Riff Raff
- I’m With Her
- JD McPherson
- Jeff Tweedy
- Jon Langford and the Sturdy Nelsons
- Justin Townes Earle
- Kacy & Clayton
- Kevin & Dustin Welch
- Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert
- Langhorne Slim
- Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands
- The Letterboxers feat. SF Middle Schoolers
- Live From Here with Chris Thile
- Liz Brasher
- The Lone Bellow
- Los Lobos
- Marco and the Polos
- The Mastersons
- Matador! Soul Sounds
- Mavis Staples
- Moonalice
- Nancy & The Lambchops
- Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock & Roll Revue with Los Straitjackets
- Patty Griffin
- Peter Rowan
- Prairie Prince Presents “Tommy,”
- Raise Your Voice
- Robert Finley
- Robyn Hitchcock: Electrospective
- Rodney Crowell
- Roky Erickson
- Sammy Brue
- Sera Cahoone
- Songcatching Hazel feat. Eli West
- Ismay & Paper Wings
- Steve Earle & The Dukes
- Steve Forbert
- Tim Barry
- Tim O’Brien
- Trampled by Turtles
- Vetiver
- The Wailin’ Jennys
- Ween
For more info head to Hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.