Guy Fieri And José Andrés Helping Relief Effort In Northern California

July 30, 2018
Bradford Hornsby
Guy Fieri

Celebrity chefs Guy Fieri and José Andrés were in Northern California helping to feed both victims of and responders to the Carr Fire.

Fieri teamed up with the American Red Cross and Operation BBQ Relief over the weekend at a makeshift kitchen at Shasta College in Redding. They reportedly served over 1400 meals to those affected. Fieri had previously volunteered during last year's Santa Rosa fires.

José Andrés and his organization World Central Kitchen were also on hand working with the Red Cross and Fieri.

