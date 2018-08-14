Indoor Waterpark And Resort Coming To Northern California
August 14, 2018
A family-friendly indoor waterpark and resort is set to land in Northern California city of Manteca.
The 29-acre Great Wolf Lodge will feature a 95,000 square foot indoor waterpark, 45,000 square foot family entertainment center, 12,000 square foot flexible conference space, and a 500-room full-service resort.
Indoor Waterpark features:
- Heated to a comfortable 84 degrees
- body slides
- tube slides
- raft rides
- activity pools
- splash areas for every member of the family
Great Wolf Adventure Park:
- A multi-level ropes course
- miniature golf
- arcade
- MagiQuest – Great Wolf Lodge’s exclusive live-action adventure game where players use interactive magic wands to battle goblins and dragons.
Resort Amenities:
- A first-of-its-kind animated show in the lobby
- A collection of complimentary family events and activities including Yoga Tails, a morning exercise program, and Story Time events.
- A Dunkin’ Donuts
- A Ben and Jerry’s ice cream parlor
- Barnwood, a full-service farm-to-fork restaurant featuring dishes made from locally sourced ingredients.
- Family-friendly suites in a variety of categories and styles including Great Wolf themed suites with separate sleeping quarters for kids and suites with multiple bedrooms for large families or multi-generational groups.
The 19th Great Wolf Lodge location is expected to open its doors in 2020.
For more details check out the Great Wolf Lodge's press release.