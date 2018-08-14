Indoor Waterpark And Resort Coming To Northern California

A family-friendly indoor waterpark and resort is set to land in Northern California city of Manteca.

Related: Why Mom Sewed Daughter’s Dress Out of Shirt Dad Wore The Day She Was Born

The 29-acre Great Wolf Lodge will feature a 95,000 square foot indoor waterpark, 45,000 square foot family entertainment center, 12,000 square foot flexible conference space, and a 500-room full-service resort.

Indoor Waterpark features:

Heated to a comfortable 84 degrees

body slides

tube slides

raft rides

activity pools

splash areas for every member of the family

Great Wolf Adventure Park:

A multi-level ropes course

miniature golf

arcade

MagiQuest – Great Wolf Lodge’s exclusive live-action adventure game where players use interactive magic wands to battle goblins and dragons.

Resort Amenities:

A first-of-its-kind animated show in the lobby

A collection of complimentary family events and activities including Yoga Tails, a morning exercise program, and Story Time events.

A Dunkin’ Donuts

A Ben and Jerry’s ice cream parlor

Barnwood, a full-service farm-to-fork restaurant featuring dishes made from locally sourced ingredients.

Family-friendly suites in a variety of categories and styles including Great Wolf themed suites with separate sleeping quarters for kids and suites with multiple bedrooms for large families or multi-generational groups.

The 19th Great Wolf Lodge location is expected to open its doors in 2020.

For more details check out the Great Wolf Lodge's press release.