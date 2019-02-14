The Great San Francisco Corn Dog Festival Is Coming To San Francisco In March

The Great San Francisco Corn Dog Festival is landing in March at SoMa StrEat Food Park.

The festival at 428 11th Street is Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM and will feature over 15 corn dog specials from the Bay Area's top vendors.

Tickets are $5 General Admission or $36 All You Can Drink Craft Beer (Includes General Admission) and are available now at eventbrite.com.

Confirmed vendors include:

Sticks

ROAD DOGS

Cochinita

Fil Gud

Firetrail Pizza

Chef's Truck

Kokio Republic

Gyros on Wheels

Nucha Empanadas

Street Meet

The Sarap Shop

There is also a Corn Dog costume contest for people and dogs with "special prizes."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on their Facebook events page.