The Great San Francisco Corn Dog Festival Is Coming To San Francisco In March
February 14, 2019
The Great San Francisco Corn Dog Festival is landing in March at SoMa StrEat Food Park.
The festival at 428 11th Street is Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM and will feature over 15 corn dog specials from the Bay Area's top vendors.
Tickets are $5 General Admission or $36 All You Can Drink Craft Beer (Includes General Admission) and are available now at eventbrite.com.
Confirmed vendors include:
- Sticks
- ROAD DOGS
- Cochinita
- Fil Gud
- Firetrail Pizza
- Chef's Truck
- Kokio Republic
- Gyros on Wheels
- Nucha Empanadas
- Street Meet
- The Sarap Shop
There is also a Corn Dog costume contest for people and dogs with "special prizes."
Stay tuned for all the latest updates on their Facebook events page.