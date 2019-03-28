Goat Festival Returns To San Francisco's Ferry Building In April

CUESA's annual Goat Festival is returning to San Francisco's Ferry Building on Saturday, April 13.

Affectionately nicknamed "Goatchella", the festival is the celebration of all things goat from petting zoos, cheese, and more. From 8 AM to 2 PM there will be baby goats, goat cheese flights, goat horns, goat milk-themed cooking demos, take part in wool spinning, much more.

8 am - 2 pm: Meyenberg Sampling and Giveaways

9 am - 1 pm: Goaty Arts & Crafts

10 am - 1 pm: Pet or View the Goats from Toluma Farms

10:30 am: Market to Table Demo: Kim Alter, Nightbird

11 am: Goat Cheese Tasting Flight

11:30 am - 1:30 pm: Wool Spinning

9 am - 1 pm: CUESA's Food Shed

8 am - 2 pm: “Graze the Farmers Market” with vendors: Acme Bread Achadinha Cheese Company Aedan Fermented Batter Bakery Bodega & Yerba Santa Goat Cheese Hayes St. Grill/Vicolo Pizza The Farmer’s Wife Far West Fungi Kitchen Marla Bakery The Pasta Shop Three Babes Bakeshop Tomales Farmstead Creamery And more!



For more information head over to Eventbrite.