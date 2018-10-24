"Ghostbusters World" Augmented Reality Game Launches

In the same vein as Pokemon Go and Jurassic World Alive comes Ghostbusters World.

The realm of Venkman, Egon, and Slimmer gets overlayed on our own reality with this map-based AR mobile game. You can battle and capture hundreds of ghosts from all dimensions of the franchise, including the films, TV shows, comic books, theme parks, and video games. The app is free for full gameplay but does include in-app purchases to enhance their own experience.

The game features:

Location-based gameplay

AR Battles

Multi Raid Boss where you team up with up to four friends in your area to take on a big boss together!

Player-on-Player Battles

Story Mode

Ghostbusters World is available now Google Play and the Apple App Store.