New 'Game Of Thrones' Mother of Dragons Beer Announced

New York's Brewery Ommegang and HBO have announced the latest addition to their official "Game Of Thrones" beers with the launch of Mother of Dragons beers.

Mother of Dragons is the third of their four Royal Reserve Collection beers and eight other Game of Thrones-themed brews.

The beer is a blend of a smoked porter and a Belgian kriek that is meant to be reminiscent of "the smoke and fire that Daenerys has unleashed on her opponents during her ascent to conquer and rule the seven kingdoms."

Each of the Royal Reserve Collection beers represents one of the four factions vying for the Iron Throne. Previously, they released Queen of the Seven Kingdoms Belgian sour ale and Belgian-style blonde ale blend and Hand of the Queen barleywine.

“Mother of Dragons represents in beer one of our favorite characters from Game of Thrones. Daenerys’s ascent from obscurity has been one of the most inspiring storylines of the show, and we’re thrilled to release a blend that embodies the character traits that have underpinned that rise,” said Doug Campbell, Brewery Ommegang president.

Other GoT offerings include Iron Throne Golden Blonde Ale, Take The Black Stout, Fire and Blood Red Ale, Valar Morghulis Dubbel Ale, Three-Eyed Raven Dark Saison Ale, Seven Kingdoms Hoppy Wheat Ale, Valar Dohaeris Tripel Ale, and Bend the Knee Golden Ale.

