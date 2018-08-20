First Northern California Cracker Barrel Is Open ... Finally

The first Northern California Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has finally opened in Sacramento.

The store/restaurant was marred by construction delays that pushed the opening for months.

But all those in need of some down-home cooking like biscuits and gravy, chicken fried steak, and more can now head to 1000 Howe Avenue in Sacramento.

Being the only Cracker Barrel for miles and miles, the wait times are currently 1 1/2 - 2 hours.

A fan reportedly waited outside for 18 hours to be the first served at the new location.