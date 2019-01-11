Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Chips Are Here

Doritos has announced the launch of the brand new Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho.

The new flavor combines the popular flamin' hot flavor and the timeless flavor of original nacho cheese.

"Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho is a new, unique flavor that gives fans the essence of the original Doritos Nacho Cheese with a flamin' hot kick we know snackers love," said Leslie Vesper, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America in a release. "We're excited to bring together two of our most popular flavors just in time to spice up the snack aisle for the new year."

Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho hit stores today in 9.75 oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $4.29 and 3.125 oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $1.89.