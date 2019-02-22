Don Nelson On Retirement: ‘I’ve Been Smoking Some Pot’

Last night the Golden State Warriors celebrated their 2006-07 team during the game against the Sacramento Kings.

As part of the celebration, former coach Don Nelson joined Stephen Jackson and Jason Richardson in a press conference.

When asked what he's been up to since retiring from coaching, Nelson said, "Yeah, I’ve been smoking some pot but I never smoked when I played or coached. It’s new to me ... It’s more legal now that it’s ever been, so I’m enjoying that.”

“When any athlete gets old, every injury you have sustained seems to resurrect,” said the Hall of Fame coach and former NBA player. “It helps me deal with the pain without pain pills, and helps with that stress.”

The 2006-07 "We Believe" Warriors were the first No. 8 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed in a seven-game NBA playoff series.

After the game, current coach Steve Kerr joked that he was leaving and that “Actually Nellie and I are going to smoke a joint.”