Disneyland Shares First Look At Millennium Falcon At Star Wars: Galaxy Edge

Disneyland has shared the first image of the legendary Star Wars vehicle at the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy Edge.

The Millennium Falcon will be central to the already teased Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run that allows park patrons to crew the ship in one of three different adventures.

Star Wars: Galaxy Edge is scheduled to open at Disneyland in Southern California in the Summer of 2019 and at Walt Disney World in Orlando in Fall of 2019.

Other features like the Oga's Cantina where you can get food and drinks and the Black Spire Outpost with shops, rides, and more.