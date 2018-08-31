Disneyland To Sell Alcohol At 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' Oga’s Cantina

Along with all the other trapping of the Star Wars world, the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will feature a full-service cantina.

The Oga’s Cantina in the Black Spire Outpost will give visitors everything they've ever wanted from a Star Wars watering hole - music, scoundrels, and alcohol.

Previously, alcohol was only available at Disneyland in Club 33 or at select spots in Disney California Adventure Park.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the libations for adults will consist of "a specialty cocktail (non-alcohol and alcohol-based) menu that will include creatively themed custom cocktails, and proprietary beer and wine options."

In addition to the booze, Oga's promises to entertain with special appearances from characters and music DJ'd by RX-24, the former StarSpeeder 3000 pilot droid we first met in Star Tours.

Oga’s Cantina opens its doors at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019 at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.