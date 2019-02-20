Disney•Pixar Release "Kitbull' Short That Showcases SF's Mission District

As part of its "SparkShort" short-film series, Disney•Pixar released the film "Kitbull" on their YouTube channel.

The film depicts the story of the unlikely friendship between a stray kitten and a chained up pit bull in San Francisco's Mission District.

"At first, I just wanted to draw something that made me feel good and was fun, but it evolved into something more personal for me," director Rosie Sullivan said in a behind-the-scenes featurette. "I realized growing up, I was always very sensitive and shy had trouble making connections and making friendships."

Emeryville-based Pixar has classicly included Bay Area and Bay Area-inspired locations in their films like Up, Incredibles, Inside Out, and more.