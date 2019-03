As of May 1st, all Disney properties will be smoke-free.

According to the new rules, Smoking, vaping, etc will be no longer allowed at Walt Disney World Theme Parks, Water Parks, and ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

For more details head over to disneyworld.disney.go.com/park-rules.

In other Disney news, the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is opening ahead of schedule on May 31, 2019.