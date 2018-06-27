DiCaprio Shares First Look At Taratino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"

Leonardo DiCaprio posted a shot of himself with co-star Brad Pitt from the upcoming Tarantino film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

In the film, DiCaprio plays TV actor Rick Dalton while Pitt plays stunt double Cliff Booth. The pair's search for stardom is set to the backdrop of 1969 Hollywood during the height of hippie culture and the Manson Family slaying.

The all-star cast includes Margot Robbie (Sharon Tate), Damian Lewis (Steve McQueen), Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning (Squeaky Fromme), and more.

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Jun 27, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

The film is set to hit theaters on August 19th of next year.