The son of muralist Bernard Zakheim (1898 – 1985) recently unearthed the original design for the iconic mural.

The design is a full-sized charcoal rendering nine paper panels of the mural that would be painted in 1934 inside Coit Tower.

No permanent location has been decided on for the displaying the design.

(Courtesy of Visual Transformation Gallery)

(Courtesy of Visual Transformation Gallery)