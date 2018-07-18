'The Dark Knight' Coming Back To San Francisco IMAX In August

To celebrate the film's 10 year anniversary, 'The Dark Knight' is returning to select theaters in August.

4 IMAX screens will show the award-winning Christopher Nolan film including AMC Metreon IMAX in San Francisco.

The film will show in San Francisco, Universal City (AMC Universal Citywalk IMAX), New York (AMC Lincoln Square IMAX), and Toronto (Ontario Place Cinesphere IMAX) for one week beginning August 24.

The locations were selected for their 70mm IMAX screens to match the highest quality release of the film.

The second of the Batman trilogy featured Heath Ledger's performance as The Joker that garnered a posthumous Oscar.