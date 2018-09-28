Into The Dark Brings Immersive Haunted House And Zombie Escape Room To The San Francisco Mint

The San Francisco Mint is being transformed into multiple immersive Halloween experiences this fall by Into The Dark.

First, there is the Terror Vault which promises "elements of theater, haunted mazes, escape rooms, and special effects to produce a uniquely terrifying experience like no other." The attraction is 21 and over and includes a full cash bar as one of the features. Tickets are $60 and can be reserved 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM for dates from October 10 - November 3, 2018.

Second, is the Dead Zone. The Dead Zone requires you to complete tasks in 4 sessions while avoiding zombies and infection. Every player wears an interactive badge that shows your infection status. The game, for ages 10 and up, cost $19.95 with sessions Friday and Saturday nights from October 12 - November 3, 2018.

Get details on both at www.intothedarksf.com.