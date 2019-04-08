Cracker Barrel Breaks Ground On Another Northern California Restaurant

April 8, 2019
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Food And Drink

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has broken ground on another location in Northern California. 

After opening a location in Sacramento in August 2018, another Sacramento-area is planned for Rocklin, California. 

The 10,000 square foot restaurant will be located at 4660 Sierra College Blvd in Rocklin with a targeted opening in November 2019 

The Rocklin location joins 4 other California locations for Cracker Barrel including Victorville, Sacramento, Santa Maria, and Rialto (opening next month).

