Corona Launches Tropical-Flavored Malt Beverage Corona Refresca

March 12, 2019
Bradford Hornsby
Corona Refresca

Food And Drink

Corona is branching out of the beer game to launch the new tropical-flavored malt liquors called Corona Refresca.

The light and refreshing booze comes in Coconut Lime, Guava Lime, and Passionfruit Lime and should roll out nationwide by the end of May.

All three are 199 calories per 12-ounce serving with a 4.5 percent ABV.

The Guava Lime and Passionfruit Lime varieties will be available in six-packs while the Coconut Lime will only be available in 12-packs.

Get more details at coronausa.com/refresca.

Corona
Corona Refresca
Beer
Malt Beverages
Malt Liquor