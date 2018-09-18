Coca-Cola Makes Statement On CBD Beverages

With recreational use of marijuana and cannabis derivatives becoming legal in more states, companies big and small are looking into applications in food and beverage.

Locally, we've seen Lagunitas release THC and CBD laced sparkling waters.

Now even Coca-Cola may be getting into the game or at least are not ruling it out with CBDs.

For the uninitiated, THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol is the cannabinoid that causes the psychoactive effects of marijuana. CBDs or Cannabidiol is also derived from marijuana but lacks the psychoactive effects.

Coca-Cola, for their part, addressed the idea with a short but coy statement:

“We have no interest in marijuana or cannabis. Along with many others in the beverage industry, we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world. The space is evolving quickly. No decisions have been made at this time.”

So, read "closely watching" as we are not ready to take a stand on CBDs ... yet.

Stay tuned.