Chipotle Testing Applewood Smoked Bacon Menu Addition

With yet another food bourn issue, Chipotle is in serious need of some good PR. Enter Applewood smoked bacon.

The fast-casual restaurant has announced that they will be testing crispy bacon as a topping/ingredient in Southern California.

"Consumers have always said 'everything tastes better with bacon' and that is exactly what we confirmed in our New York test kitchen," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle, in a press release. "We found consumers added bacon to their traditional bowls, burritos, tacos and nachos while also enjoying new items such as the BLT quesadilla with bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese grilled to perfection."

Obviously, the test will be a success because ... BACON.

Stay tuned for the national rollout soon.