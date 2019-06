SoMa StrEat Food Park is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by bringing over 15 vendors for a day-long celebration.

The 'Ice Cream Sunday' features over 50 ice cream flavors served up a variety of ways on Sunday, July 21st, 2019 from 11 AM - 5 PM at 428 11th Street.

General admission is on sale now for $5 with kids 10 and under free.

Grab all the details at somastreatfoodpark.com.