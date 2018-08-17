Cards Against Humanity Will Pay You To Come Up With New Cards

Cards Against Humanity are in the market for some new contributing writers.

The gig is to join their "pool of remote contributors and make $40/hr writing poop jokes as needed — which is 'sometimes.'."

You will need to apply with your best 15 white cards (player's answers) and your 5 best black cards (player's prompts) by August 31st.

The application page also provides some handy tips on writing a good card.

Cards Against Humanity encourages "applicants from historically marginalized communities to apply, particularly people of color, immigrants, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Also looking for hot single dads."

Go to submissions.cardsagainsthumanity.com by August 31st to apply.