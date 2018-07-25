Candytopia Art Installation Coming To San Francisco In September
If you are a fan of the Museum of Ice Cream then the upcoming Candytopia will be right up your alley.
Much like the MOIC, Canytopia is an immersive art installation but with a candy theme.
According to their official site, Candytopia "celebrates the vibrant colors and flavors of our favorite sugary delights across over a dozen environments, from flying unicorn pigs to a marshmallow tsunami."
Candytopia will open at 767 Market St. on September 6. Tickets go on sale August 1 but for updates and to sign up for more information, go to www.candytopia.com.
It's been a sweet candy-dream, Santa Monica! We can't believe tomorrow is our final day before we head to New York. [email protected] _________ #We--Candytopians #candytopia #farewell #candytribe #NewYorkCity #SanFrancisco
#Unicorns. Everybody wants to be one! ----⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ _________⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #amiright #IWantCandy #CandyTribe #fantasyfriday
#ThankYou @Forbes for picking #Candytopia as one of best pop-up museums to visit in 2018! -- __________ -- by @albertlortega