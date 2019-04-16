California State Fair 2019 Free Concert Line-Up

April 16, 2019
Bradford Hornsby
Plain White T's
Categories: 
Alice Music
Bay Area News
Music

The California State Fair in Sacramento has announced its shows for 2019.

The fair, which takes place July 12th - 28th at Sacramento's Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd.), features free concerts from a wide variety of artist and genres.

Reserved seating can be purchased for the noted additional charges.

This year's concerts:

  • July 12  Plain White T's - $15
  • July 13  Queen Nation  - FREE
  • July 14  TLC  - $25 
  • July 15  Def Leppard Tribute - FREE
  • July 16  Clay Walker - $20 
  • July 17  The Marshall Tucker Band - $15
  • July 18  Petty and the Heartshakers - FREE 
  • July 19  Sean Kingston - $20 
  • July 20  Joe Nichols - $15
  • July 21  Mariachi Vargas - $25 
  • July 22  The Boys of summer - FREE
  • July 23  38 Special - $20
  • July 24  We Are Messengers - $15
  • July 25  California Surf, Inc. - $15
  • July 26  Tony! Toni! Toné! - $15
  • July 27  Journey Revisited - FREE
  • July 28  Martina McBride - $25

You can get into each show with admission to the fair. You can buy those general admission tickets to the fair and reserved tickets for the shows here.

Tags: 
Plain White T's
California State Fair
TLC
  All Local
Clay Walker
The Marshall Tucker Band
Sean Kingston
Joe Nichols
  Mariachi Vargas
38 Special
We Are Messengers
Tony! Toni! Toné!
Martina McBride