California State Fair 2019 Free Concert Line-Up
April 16, 2019
The California State Fair in Sacramento has announced its shows for 2019.
The fair, which takes place July 12th - 28th at Sacramento's Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd.), features free concerts from a wide variety of artist and genres.
Reserved seating can be purchased for the noted additional charges.
This year's concerts:
- July 12 Plain White T's - $15
- July 13 Queen Nation - FREE
- July 14 TLC - $25
- July 15 Def Leppard Tribute - FREE
- July 16 Clay Walker - $20
- July 17 The Marshall Tucker Band - $15
- July 18 Petty and the Heartshakers - FREE
- July 19 Sean Kingston - $20
- July 20 Joe Nichols - $15
- July 21 Mariachi Vargas - $25
- July 22 The Boys of summer - FREE
- July 23 38 Special - $20
- July 24 We Are Messengers - $15
- July 25 California Surf, Inc. - $15
- July 26 Tony! Toni! Toné! - $15
- July 27 Journey Revisited - FREE
- July 28 Martina McBride - $25
You can get into each show with admission to the fair. You can buy those general admission tickets to the fair and reserved tickets for the shows here.