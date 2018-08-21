California Ranks #15 In 'Best States for Women’s Rights' List

Wallethub.com has released their study on the 'Best States for Women’s Rights' and California ranked at #15.

The study compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: Workplace Environment, Education & Health, and Political Empowerment.

California ranked 29th in workplace environment, 22nd in education and health, and 10th in political empowerment.

The top 5 states are:

New York Minnesota Maine Nevada Hawaii

Finishing last in the study was Utah with 45th in workplace environment, 50th in education and health, and 43rd in political empowerment.

For the full study and methodology go to wallethub.com.