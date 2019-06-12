California Named 'Most Fun' State In US For 2019

Wallet Hub unveiled their 2019 rankings for the most fun states in America and California has taken the top spot.

Wallet Hub compared all 50 states on 26 key factors like nightlife opportunities, entertainment and recreation, restaurants per capita, and more.

California notably took the top spot in their entertainment and recreation and finished sixth place in nightlife rankings. The survey also found that California had the most restaurants, theaters, and fitness centers per capita.

Their top 5 most fun states are as follows:

California Florida New York Washington Colorado

The least fun state?

That would be West Virginia.

For the full ranking and methodology head over to WalletHub.com.