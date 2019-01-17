California Has The Most Aggressive Drivers In America

Per Mountain View's YourMechanic, drivers in the state of California are more aggressive than those any other state.

They classified "aggressive driving events" as times of speeding, hard-braking, and accelerating. In California, they found that there were "aggressive driving events" every 6.6 minutes per journey. The next closest is states were Connecticut and Georgia with events every 8.2 minutes per journey.

Top 5:

1. California 6.6

2T. Connecticut 8.2

2T. Georgia 8.2

4. Texas 8.3

5. North Carolina 8.6

California also had the second-most congested driving per the study, second to only Hawaii. Congestion levels were determined by the number of drivers per the amount of road in the state.

Top 5:

1. Hawaii 280.43 vehicles per mile of road

2. California 168.15

3. New Jersey 151.14

4. Delaware 150.84

5. Rhode Island 143.32

See the full study and methodology at YourMechanic.