California Is 5th Happiest State In America

A new study from WalletHub places California as the fifth "Happiest" state in the United States.

The Golden State ranks behind Hawaii, Utah, Minnesota, and North Dakota.

Related: Fremont Named America's 'Least Stressed' City For 2018

To come up with the rankings WalletHub compared the 50 states on 31 relevant metrics in the categories of:

Emotional & Physical Well-Being Work Environment Community & Environment.

California ranked very high "Emotional" at #4 and "Community" at #12 but was near the middle on "Work" at #24.

The least happy state?

West Virginia.

See the full study, methodology, and where other states rank at WalletHub.com.