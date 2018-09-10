California Is 5th Happiest State In America
September 10, 2018
A new study from WalletHub places California as the fifth "Happiest" state in the United States.
The Golden State ranks behind Hawaii, Utah, Minnesota, and North Dakota.
To come up with the rankings WalletHub compared the 50 states on 31 relevant metrics in the categories of:
- Emotional & Physical Well-Being
- Work Environment
- Community & Environment.
California ranked very high "Emotional" at #4 and "Community" at #12 but was near the middle on "Work" at #24.
The least happy state?
West Virginia.
See the full study, methodology, and where other states rank at WalletHub.com.