Burger King Serving Upside-Down Whoppers In Honor Of 'Stranger Things'
June 13, 2019
Burger King announced that they will be serving upside-down Whoppers in a partnership with Netflix 'Stranger Things.'
The series returns for a third season on the streaming service on July 4 but Stranger King will be serving up the upside-down burger on June 21st.
Locally, it will be available in San Francisco at the restaurant at 35 Powell Street.
welcome to hawki—er, burger king. would you like an upside down whopper?— Stranger King (@BurgerKing) June 13, 2019
served upside down at select bk locations on June 21.
a partnership with Coca-Cola and Netflix. pic.twitter.com/K4zNuJaVnD