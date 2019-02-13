Brown Sugar Kitchen Serving Up Chicken And Waffles In The Ferry Building

Chef Tanya Holland has opened her iconic Brown Sugar Kitchen in their new location inside of the San Francisco Ferry Building.

The new counter service spot is now open daily from 7 AM to 7 PM serving her classic Chicken and Waffles, gumbo, Po-boys, and more.

The menu is not as expansive as the original BSK with a focus on portable dining.

Back in Oakland, construction is continuing on a new Brown Sugar Kitchen location at 2295 Broadway in Oakland.