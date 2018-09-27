Bottomless Oktoberfest Comes For Two Days In October

Can't make it to Munich this year for Oktoberfest?

No worries ... the SoMa StrEat Food Park is bringing it to San Francisco for two Saturdays in October.

Bottomless Oktoberfest: German Beer Festival is going down on Saturday, October 8th, 2018 from 12 PM to 4 PM (park open 11 AM - 9 PM) and Saturday, October 20th, 2018 from 12 PM to 4 PM (park open 11 AM - 9 PM).

The festival features DJs, over 8 food trucks, outdoor games, special competitions, and lots of beer.

Admission is free and you can buy $36 Pre-sale Bottomless Oktoberfest tickets with bottomless German-style beer from 12 PM to 4 PM served in a Bavarian-style glass.

Click here for more details and to buy tickets.