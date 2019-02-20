BottleRock Announces Preshows & Aftershows Around The Bay Area
February 20, 2019
BottleRock Napa Valley has announced a series of pre-shows and after-shows surrounding the 3-day music festival.
Napa shows:
- 5/24: Gary Clark Jr. @ Jam Cellars Ballroom - On Sale 2/21
- 5/25: Big Boi + The Soul Rebels @ Jam Cellars Ballroom - On Sale 2/21
- 5/26: Chevy Metal @ Jam Cellars Ballroom - On Sale 2/21
San Francisco shows:
- 5/22: lovelytheband + Flora Cash @ August Hall - On Sale 2/21
- 5/23: Marian Hill + DJ Aaron Axelsen @ Rickshaw Stop - On Sale 2/21
- 5/23: Neon Trees @ August Hall - On Sale 3/1
- 5/24: Against Me! + The Regrettes @ August Hall - On Sale 2/21
- 5/25: The Teskey Brothers + Sweet Crude @ The Chapel - On Sale 2/21
Berkeley show:
- 5/24: Cypress Hill @ UC Theatre - On Sale 2/21
Sacramento Show:
- 5/23: lovelytheband + Flora Cash @ Ace of Spades - On Sale 2/21
Get more details at BottleRockNapaValley.com.