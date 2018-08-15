Bloody Mary Festival Coming To San Francisco In September
August 15, 2018
All the hail the deliciously spicy adult beverage - the Bloody Mary.
The Bloody Mary Festival is coming to San Francisco's SOMArts Cultural Events Center (934 Brannan St.) on Saturday, September 29.
The day is broken down into 2-hour sessions (11:15 AM - 1:30 PM and 3:45 PM - 6 PM) where you can enjoy various Bloodies plus local artisanal food.
There are general admission tickets for $45.00 and BLOODY BALLER (VIP) for $55.00 where you get a jump on the crowd with 45 minutes early entry.
Bloody Marys by:
- St Mary's Pub
- Kitchen Story
- Finnegans Wake
- The Saratoga
- Portal Oakland
- Cliff House, San Francisco
- The Front Porch
- The Elite Cafe
- Pablito's Micheladas
Click here to grab your tickets.