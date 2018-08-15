Bloody Mary Festival Coming To San Francisco In September

All the hail the deliciously spicy adult beverage - the Bloody Mary.

The Bloody Mary Festival is coming to San Francisco's SOMArts Cultural Events Center (934 Brannan St.) on Saturday, September 29.

The day is broken down into 2-hour sessions (11:15 AM - 1:30 PM and 3:45 PM - 6 PM) where you can enjoy various Bloodies plus local artisanal food.

There are general admission tickets for $45.00 and BLOODY BALLER (VIP) for $55.00 where you get a jump on the crowd with 45 minutes early entry.

Bloody Marys by:

St Mary's Pub

Kitchen Story

Finnegans Wake

The Saratoga

Portal Oakland

Cliff House, San Francisco

The Front Porch

The Elite Cafe

Pablito's Micheladas

Click here to grab your tickets.