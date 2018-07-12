Bay Area Restaurant Named Top 10 Burger In the Country By TripAdvisor

Using their millions of reviews and rankings, TripAdvisor has come up with a list of the top 10 burger restaurants in the country.

"We have leveraged the feedback from diners browsing TripAdvisor to surface the best burger restaurants in America," said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor, in a press release. "This list serves up some of juiciest, crowd-pleasing burgers you should try – ranging from the traditional patty, to those with toppings including peanut butter and fried eggs. Millions of diners can, and do, find it all on TripAdvisor."

The #1 slot went to Al's Burger Shack in Chapel Hill, North Carolina but a San Francisco restaurant landed the #7 spot.

Pearl's Deluxe Burgers at 708 Post Street in San Francisco and their signature burger "The King" had 816 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor to earn their top 10 honor.

The King is a 1/4 lb patty topped with 1/2 lb hot dog, American cheese, cheddar cheese, and 1000 Island dressing that sells for just over $10.

See the full top ten list here and plan your trip to Pearl's at www.pearlsdeluxe.com.