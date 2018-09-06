Bay Area City Ranks #3 On 'Family-Friendly Places In America' List
WalletHub has released their report on the best and worst places to raise a family in America.
Our own Fremont, California ranked at #3 on this year's list. A major factor in Fremont's rank is that it has the lowest poverty rate in the country at 3.3%.
Methodology:
To determine the most family-friendly places in America, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 46 key metrics. The data set ranges from housing affordability to school-system quality to share of families with young kids.
Top 5:
- Overland Park, KS
- Irvine, CA
- Fremont, CA
- South Burlington, VT
- Bismarck, ND
Bottom 5:
178. Hialeah, FL
179. Cleveland, OH
180. Miami, FL
181. Detroit, MI
182. Newark, NJ
Other Bay Area cities ranked well with #16 San Jose, #36 San Francisco, and #40 Santa Rosa with the exception of Oakland at #121.
Read the full study and the methodology at WalletHub.com.