Bay Area Cities That Have Legal Fireworks

There are only a dozen cities that still permit “safe and sane” fireworks in the greater Bay Area.

“Safe and sane” fireworks must be approved by the state fire marshal and cannot leave the ground or explode.

Fireworks can only be set off in the cities that they were purchased.

Greater Bay Area Cities where they are legal:

Cloverdale

Dublin

Gilroy

Newark

Pacifica

Petaluma

Rohnert Park

San Bruno

Seaside

Sebastopol

Union City

Watsonville

Licensed fireworks vendors will start selling products in many communities on June 28 through July 1st.